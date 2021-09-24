Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VEI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

