Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 4,125 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

