Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.