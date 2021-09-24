VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.62. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 157,270 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

