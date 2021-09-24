Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €301.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €301.00 ($354.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €263.53 ($310.04).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €189.30 ($222.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €214.74. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

