Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.89 Million

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $378.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.96 million and the highest is $398.51 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

