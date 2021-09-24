Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

VTEX stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46. Vtex has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

