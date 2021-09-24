W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.55.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

