Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Achieves $6.95 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.19 or 0.00551364 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,795,843 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.