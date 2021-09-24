Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $43.98. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 12,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

