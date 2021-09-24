Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

