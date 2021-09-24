Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,033 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

