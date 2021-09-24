WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.72.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.34. 299,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,070. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

