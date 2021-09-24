Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

VMEO stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

