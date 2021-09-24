Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,792,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,183,000 after acquiring an additional 258,741 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 471,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.