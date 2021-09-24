Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.70.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
