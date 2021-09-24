Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

