WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

