Western Forest Products’ (WEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEF. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$734.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $283,640.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

