Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,003 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $255.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $257.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

