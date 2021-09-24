Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

