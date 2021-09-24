Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $13,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

