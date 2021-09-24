Westpac Banking Corp Takes $1.85 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

