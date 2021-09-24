Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,267,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.