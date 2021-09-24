Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 429.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

WPRT opened at $3.54 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $548.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

