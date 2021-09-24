William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

