WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,250 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of XBiotech worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,742,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,140 shares of company stock worth $1,408,162. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $14.59 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

