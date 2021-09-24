WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.85 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

