WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,950 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.28. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

