WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $302,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 56.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

NYSE STT opened at $85.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

