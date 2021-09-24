WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,905.70 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,982.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

