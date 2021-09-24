WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

