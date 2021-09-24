WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,536 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

