WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $88.07 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

