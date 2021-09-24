WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Alico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,717,175. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

