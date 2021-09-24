Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Workday stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.51. 6,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,050. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,495.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

