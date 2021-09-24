Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.08.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $270.07 on Monday. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

