Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

WDAY stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,500.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

