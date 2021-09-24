World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD stock opened at $197.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,470 shares of company stock worth $4,366,576. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

