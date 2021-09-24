World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.61 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

