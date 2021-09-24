World Asset Management Inc Sells 555 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 59.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 204,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

