WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $967.16

WPP plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 967.16 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 998.40 ($13.04). WPP shares last traded at GBX 995.40 ($13.00), with a volume of 2,581,123 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 969.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 967.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

