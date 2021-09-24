Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.88 or 0.00016241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $451,086.39 and $48.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00108333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.27 or 1.00082722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.02 or 0.06774871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00776572 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

