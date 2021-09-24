Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $7,443.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $528.64 or 0.01246314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00108903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00151070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.00 or 0.99477606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.65 or 0.06796043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00777182 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

