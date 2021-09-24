Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,678 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.