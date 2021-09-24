Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Xerox worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

