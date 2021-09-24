XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Equities analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 million. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOMA. Wedbush cut XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Aegis dropped their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. XOMA has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 118.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in XOMA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

