Xponance Inc. Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,161,209 shares of company stock worth $2,306,106,173 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $143.02. 94,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

