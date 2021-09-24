Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 144,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

