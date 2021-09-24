Xponance Inc. Sells 15,670 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,170. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

