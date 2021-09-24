Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 5,792 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $70,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YEXT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

